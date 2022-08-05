Puzzle solutions for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: RIGID TRICK ENGINE AMBUSH

Answer: The mosquitoes' comments about the humans were – BITING REMARKS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I don't think through anything I do. I just do it, and it's oftentimes landed me in huge amounts of trouble." – James Gunn

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IF YOU DO NOT CHANGE DIRECTION, YOU MAY END UP WHERE YOU ARE HEADING. – LAO TZU

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT DECLARATION COULD YOU MAKE AFTER SOMEBODY WAKES UP FROM A NAP? "THE REST IS HISTORY."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

OHIO IOWA MAINE KANSAS MONTANA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TOYOTA, ATOMS, SOLOMON, NOTEPAD, DONATE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

EPHEMERAL ZEPPELIN MICHIGAN SUCCINCT CANADA FUSSILY MUNDANE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

A whole new world

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today