Puzzle solutions for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: COMMA DEPTH TROPHY NEARLY
Answer: For Charles Wesley, seeing people’s reactions to his songs of praise — MADE “HYMN” HAPPY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Sometimes I feel like my only friend is the city I live in, the city of angels ..." − Red Hot Chili Peppers
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
WINTER IS NOT A SEASON: IT'S A CELEBRATION − ANAMIKA MISHRA
Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF MANY FOLKS DECIDE TO START SLEEPING ON CORDUROY PILLOWS, WOULD THAT MAKE HEAD LINES?
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ONE TEN FIVE NINE SEVEN NINETY ELEVEN SEVENTY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
GEESE, EDGES, SLEEVE, EVOLVED, DESIGN
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
JOURNALISTS
GARNER
FRAILTY
TREMULOUSLY
CHOMPING
EVINCED
SAILFISH
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
More than our fair share
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/01/2023 - USA TODAY