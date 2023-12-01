Puzzle solutions for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: COMMA DEPTH TROPHY NEARLY

Answer: For Charles Wesley, seeing people’s reactions to his songs of praise — MADE “HYMN” HAPPY

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Sometimes I feel like my only friend is the city I live in, the city of angels ..." − Red Hot Chili Peppers

Cryptoquote

WINTER IS NOT A SEASON: IT'S A CELEBRATION − ANAMIKA MISHRA

Cryptoquip

IF MANY FOLKS DECIDE TO START SLEEPING ON CORDUROY PILLOWS, WOULD THAT MAKE HEAD LINES?

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ONE TEN FIVE NINE SEVEN NINETY ELEVEN SEVENTY

Lexigo

GEESE, EDGES, SLEEVE, EVOLVED, DESIGN

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

JOURNALISTS GARNER FRAILTY TREMULOUSLY CHOMPING EVINCED SAILFISH

Find the Words

More than our fair share

Kubok

