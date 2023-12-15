Puzzle solutions for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ALIBI TRULY MYSTIC UNWELL

Answer: When she said they’d cleaned up 100 bags worth of roadside trash, she meant it — “LITTERALLY”

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"What the world needs now is love, sweet love. It's the only thing that there's just too little of." − Burt Bacharach

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IT'S ONE OF THE GREATEST GIFTS YOU CAN GIVE YOURSELF, TO FORGIVE. FORGIVE EVERYBODY. − MAYA ANGELOU

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

I'M SURPRISED YOU MESSED UP THAT LAWN-CUTTING CHORE SO BADLY. YOU SHOULD MOW BETTER THAN THAT!

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BEET ONION TURNIP CARROT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TUTOR, RECORDED, DERIDE, EDITING, GELATIN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ROOSTING MURKIEST MACROS BROOKED FREAKISHLY TWAIN GURUS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Enjoying Melbourne

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

