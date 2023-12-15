Puzzle solutions for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ALIBI TRULY MYSTIC UNWELL
Answer: When she said they’d cleaned up 100 bags worth of roadside trash, she meant it — “LITTERALLY”
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"What the world needs now is love, sweet love. It's the only thing that there's just too little of." − Burt Bacharach
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IT'S ONE OF THE GREATEST GIFTS YOU CAN GIVE YOURSELF, TO FORGIVE. FORGIVE EVERYBODY. − MAYA ANGELOU
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
I'M SURPRISED YOU MESSED UP THAT LAWN-CUTTING CHORE SO BADLY. YOU SHOULD MOW BETTER THAN THAT!
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BEET ONION TURNIP CARROT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TUTOR, RECORDED, DERIDE, EDITING, GELATIN
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ROOSTING
MURKIEST
MACROS
BROOKED
FREAKISHLY
TWAIN
GURUS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Enjoying Melbourne
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
