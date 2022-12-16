Puzzle solutions for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: KUDOS ORBIT UNTOLD EXPERT
Answer: The chipmunk had a toothache, so she went to a – "RODENTIST"
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"In a civil war ... every side is wrong. It's hopeless to try to untangle it. Everyone is a victim." – Philip K. Dick
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THERE IS NOTHING IN THE WORLD SO IRRESISTIBLY CONTAGIOUS AS LAUGHTER AND GOOD HUMOUR. – CHARLES DICKENS
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF CINDERELLA'S MAGIC MENTOR HAD ALWAYS BEEN ANGRY, I GUESS SHE WOULD BE HER FIERY GODMOTHER.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BIG FINCH SULLY SPLASH
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
CANADA, ACRES, SUDAN, NAMED, DEDUCTED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CORTEGE
QUIPPED
SLEEPLESS
ADOLESCENCE
EDITH
ADVISOR
EVERYPLACE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Another wet Summer!
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
