Puzzle solutions for Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

JUMBLE

Jumbles: QUOTA BLEND ENOUGH INVERT

Answer: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young began making music after deciding to — BAND TOGETHER

“Actors have a magic gene within them — I think they are the finest descendants of rogues and vagabonds.” — Julian Sand

CHARITY IS NOT A BONE YOU THROW TO A DOG, BUT A BONE YOU SHARE WITH A DOG. — CHINESE PROVERB

WHEN DO YOU THINK IS THE OPTIMAL TIME TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT WITH YOUR DENTIST? TOOTH-HURTY.

LEO VIRGO LIBRA ARIES TAURUS

COACH, HARBOR, ROCKS, SHARON, NAPKIN

SULKED FIFTIES MIMI DUNKER CARRYALLS ARRANT INDOORS

A tough thankless job

