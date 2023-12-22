Puzzle solutions for Friday, Dec. 22, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: QUOTA BLEND ENOUGH INVERT
Answer: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young began making music after deciding to — BAND TOGETHER
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Actors have a magic gene within them — I think they are the finest descendants of rogues and vagabonds.” — Julian Sand
Cryptoquote
CHARITY IS NOT A BONE YOU THROW TO A DOG, BUT A BONE YOU SHARE WITH A DOG. — CHINESE PROVERB
Cryptoquip
WHEN DO YOU THINK IS THE OPTIMAL TIME TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT WITH YOUR DENTIST? TOOTH-HURTY.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LEO VIRGO LIBRA ARIES TAURUS
Lexigo
COACH, HARBOR, ROCKS, SHARON, NAPKIN
7 Little Words
SULKED
FIFTIES
MIMI
DUNKER
CARRYALLS
ARRANT
INDOORS
Find the Words
A tough thankless job
