Puzzle solutions for Friday, Dec. 29, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: MUMMY SUITE SUMMER MIDDLE
Answer: When the spiritualist had a TV commercial made, TV became the — MEDIUM❜S MEDIUM
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
❝Under Franco we lived in a world where the police would raid your home and ask whether you read Kafka.❞ — Carlos Saura
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
LET ALL THE FAILURES OF YOUR PAST YEAR BE YOUR BEST GUIDE IN THE NEW YEAR. — MEHMET MURAT ILDAN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT WOULD BE A FITTING WAY TO WEIGH MEMBERS OF TODAY❜S MILLENNIAL GENERATION? IN INSTA-GRAMS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EVE EYE POP LEVEL REFER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TASTY, YEARS, STASH, HARVARD, DATABASE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TOURED
ASTRINGENTS
KITS
RIDICULED
ALABAMAN
COMPARES
GARY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Looking for other markets
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
