Puzzle solutions for Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FORCE PROVE FRUGAL DEVOUT

Answer: The bald guy said he was too broke to buy the hairpiece, but really he could − AFFORD "TOUPEE"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"When you don't know what you're talking about, it's hard to know when you're finished." − Tom Smothers

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

ISN'T IT NICE TO THINK THAT TOMORROW IS A NEW DAY WITH NO MISTAKES IN IT YET? − LUCY MAUD MONTGOMERY

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

BABY HORSES THAT LOVE GOING FOR WALKS ALONG A NEW YORK/ONTARIO BORDER RIVER: NIAGARA FOALS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CODA ARGO ROCKY CRASH PATTON

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

APART, TRAPEZE, EARTH, HOPED, DICTATOR

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

BANANAS INDIANA CARAMEL PAUSING AMBULATORY JOURNEY CRETE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Convenient central location

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 02/23/2024