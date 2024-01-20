Puzzle solutions for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FIGHT DOUGH INVEST OPAQUE
Answer: He didn't know a fathom equaled six feet because that unit of measure was − OUT OF HIS DEPTH
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"There is a bedrock decency to people in the Midwest. They are ... ready to help you if something needs to be done." − Shelley Fabares
Cryptoquote
COOKING IS LIKE LOVE. IT SHOULD BE ENTERED INTO WITH ABANDON, OR NOT AT ALL. − JULIA CHILD
Cryptoquip
WHAT WOULD BE A FITTING NAME FOR A SHOP SELLING PRIMATE-THEMED KNICKKNACKS? "MONKEY BUSINESS"
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
KNEE ANKLE BRAIN ELBOW HEART
Lexigo
AWAIT, TRIALS, SCARE, EXTRACT, THEIR
7 Little Words
OUTSOURCE
INDICTED
RELIVING
INUIT
BOTTLES
PICOT
CIRCULATES
Find the Words
Making their mark on the world
