Puzzle solutions for Friday, Jan. 26, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: RELIC GLOAT FATTEN NAUSEA
Answer: Saying Alaska is larger than Texas, California and Montana combined is - "STATE-ING" A FACT
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"You can't be afraid to deal with your demons. You've got to go there to be able to write." − Lucinda Williams
Cryptoquote
GRATITUDE IS NOT ONLY THE GREATEST OF VIRTUES, BUT THE PARENT OF ALL THE OTHERS. − CICERO
Cryptoquip
WHAT WOULD BE THE BEST SEASON FOR FOLKS TO USE TRAMPOLINES AND POGO STICKS? SPRING TIME.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ONE SIX NINE FORTY FIFTY SIXTY NINETY
Lexigo
DELUDE, ENDLESS, SHADES, SELDOM, MODULAR
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
AISLEWAY
COLOMBIAN
SPARTANBURG
WARMED
ECOLOGIST
PINKY
REPURPOSING
Find the Words
Not every day dishes
Kubok
