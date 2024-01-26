Puzzle solutions for Friday, Jan. 26, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: RELIC GLOAT FATTEN NAUSEA

Answer: Saying Alaska is larger than Texas, California and Montana combined is - "STATE-ING" A FACT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"You can't be afraid to deal with your demons. You've got to go there to be able to write." − Lucinda Williams

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

GRATITUDE IS NOT ONLY THE GREATEST OF VIRTUES, BUT THE PARENT OF ALL THE OTHERS. − CICERO

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT WOULD BE THE BEST SEASON FOR FOLKS TO USE TRAMPOLINES AND POGO STICKS? SPRING TIME.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ONE SIX NINE FORTY FIFTY SIXTY NINETY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

DELUDE, ENDLESS, SHADES, SELDOM, MODULAR

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

AISLEWAY COLOMBIAN SPARTANBURG WARMED ECOLOGIST PINKY REPURPOSING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Not every day dishes

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate )

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/26/2024 - USA TODAY