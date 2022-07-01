Puzzle solutions for Friday, July 1, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SLASH GRUNT SPIRAL IRONIC

Answer: The movie "The Big Lebowski" featured bowling, and the lead actors had — STARRING "ROLLS"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"When God created the world, he didn't draw a line between Canada and America." — Marianne Williamson

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

CANADIANS ARE NICE AND POLITE. IT'S NOT JUST A STEREOTYPE. – JUSTIN TRUDEAU (HAPPY CANADA DAY TO OUR NEIGHBORS TO THE NORTH!)

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

PROLONGED, BITTER RIVALRY BETWEEN TWO MEN WHO ARE PEDDLING MOSTLY THE SAME WARES: A VEND-ETTA.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

AGE DAY YEAR COST SCORE MONTH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PUPIL, LIMIT, TIMID, DISPUTES, SIDESTEPS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ACCOMPANIES CALMNESS QUARRIES QUINOA CHOSEN HINTS SQUEAKS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

So many natural disasters

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

