Puzzle solutions for Friday, July 15, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: QUOTA GROUP LIQUID USEFUL

Answer: The cephalopods came to a reciprocal business arrangement that was – "SQUID" PRO QUO

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"You always learn more from failure than success. Adversity is a great teacher." – Linda Ronstadt

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

SOME OF MY BEST LEADING MEN HAVE BEEN DOGS AND HORSES. – ELIZABETH TAYLOR

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WEIGHTY BOOK REVEALING ACTOR BEATTY'S BEST-KEPT SECRETS TO ACHIEVING SERENITY: "WARREN PEACE"

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

RAT MOUSE GERBIL GOPHER HAMSTER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MEMBER, RESERVES, STEVEN, NASAL, LANDED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

THREW CONICAL SEGUES FLOUNDERED BATONS ESCONDED DENTISTS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Your big chance to shine

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today