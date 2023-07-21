Puzzle solutions for Friday, July 21, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MIDST WHINE HYPHEN SAVORY

Answer: They bought patches with their new company logo for the employees' shirts, hats − AND "SEW" ON

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I try to take people one at a time, with all the contradictions and compromises that most of us live with." − Garry Trudeau

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

BEING DEEPLY LOVED BY SOMEONE GIVES YOU STRENGTH, WHILE LOVING SOMEONE DEEPLY GIVES YOU COURAGE. − LAO TZU

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

HOW MIGHT YOU DESCRIBE HARRY S. TRUMAN WHEN HE WAS AT HIS WEDDING CEREMONY? THE BESS MAN

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CANNED CANNON FENNEL BANNED BANNER TENNIS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MUMPS, SHRIMP, PANAMA, AMENDED, DRUID

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

DRIBBLERS BAYS ALGEBRA ROLLS TASMANIANS MERRILY CHICKEN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Made us who we are today

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 07/21/2023 - USA TODAY