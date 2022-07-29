Puzzle solutions for Friday, July 29, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FLUNG SHRUG INTENT TEDIUM
Answer: No matter what numbers are added together, the total will equal – "SUMTHING"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"History isn't really about the past – settling old scores. It's about defining the present and who we are." – Ken Burns
Cryptoquote
WHEN THERE ARE NO GREAT TIGERS IN THE DEEP MOUNTAINS, EVEN A MONKEY CAN BECOME KING. – CHINESE PROVERB
Cryptoquip
IF A FELLOW COMPETING IN A MARATHON TRIPS AND FALLS, WHAT HAS HE DONE? HIT THE GROUND RUNNING.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
INDIA NIGERIA ROMANIA COLOMBIA MONGOLIA
Lexigo
PREPARE, EXPERTS, START, TREES, SEMINAR
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PURRING
FRIENDLIER
CREDIBLE
ROBERTS
CHARM
MATURATE
PLAYTHING
Find the Words
Remember the repellant
Kubok
