Puzzle solutions for Friday, July 7, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WHEAT WHIRL TIRADE SCROLL
Answer: For the surfers, waiting for the perfect wave was − "SWELL" WORTH IT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"How can the country that created electricity ... and the Oscar Mayer weenie whistle not be purely awesome?" − Steven Crowder
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
MEN CAN STARVE FROM A LACK OF SELF-REALIZATION AS MUCH AS THEY CAN FROM A LACK OF BREAD. − RICHARD WRIGHT
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
OLD FILM FEATURING A DETECTIVE WHO THROWS A MASSIVE TEMPER TANTRUM: "THE FRENCH CONNIPTION"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
JAY LARK RAVEN QUAIL ROBIN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ASHES, SEATS, STASH, HERDER, RESISTANCE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FANTASY
AMATEURS
PALETTE
ASSUMPTIONS
BACH
YOUTHFUL
FIDGET
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Always take safety gear
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
