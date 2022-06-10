Puzzle solutions for Friday, June 10, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: KNACK WINCE GRILLE THORAX

Answer: While interviewing Christopher from "Catch Me If You Can," the host was – "WALKEN" ON AIR

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I did my best, and God did the rest. … Faith is the Black person's federal reserve system." – Hattie McDaniel

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

TEA HAS REMEDIES FOR ALL DIFFICULTIES, AND ICED TEA HAS ANSWERS FOR ALL PROBLEMS AND THE SUMMER HEAT. – UNKNOWN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

BECAUSE I HAVE ATTEMPTED EVERY OPENING CHESS PLOY THAT I'VE LEARNED, HAVE I RUN THE GAMBIT?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

APE MOLE WHALE MOUSE MOOSE HORSE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

LEVELS, SKILLED, DEVIL, LIVER, REVERENT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

REEKED BOOSTER PACIFIES VAPIDLY KENOBI OBSTRUCTING CARTOONISH

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

The wild colonial days

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today