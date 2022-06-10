Puzzle solutions for Friday, June 10, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: KNACK WINCE GRILLE THORAX
Answer: While interviewing Christopher from "Catch Me If You Can," the host was – "WALKEN" ON AIR
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I did my best, and God did the rest. … Faith is the Black person's federal reserve system." – Hattie McDaniel
Cryptoquote
TEA HAS REMEDIES FOR ALL DIFFICULTIES, AND ICED TEA HAS ANSWERS FOR ALL PROBLEMS AND THE SUMMER HEAT. – UNKNOWN
Cryptoquip
BECAUSE I HAVE ATTEMPTED EVERY OPENING CHESS PLOY THAT I'VE LEARNED, HAVE I RUN THE GAMBIT?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
APE MOLE WHALE MOUSE MOOSE HORSE
Lexigo
LEVELS, SKILLED, DEVIL, LIVER, REVERENT
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
REEKED
BOOSTER
PACIFIES
VAPIDLY
KENOBI
OBSTRUCTING
CARTOONISH
Find the Words
The wild colonial days
Kubok
