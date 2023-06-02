Puzzle solutions for Friday, June 2, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GOURD MUNCH EMERGE TUSSLE

Answer:

The 275-foot-tall sequoia with a trunk measuring 36 feet in diameter was — “TREE-MENDOUS”

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I do not feel alive if I'm repeating something I'm good at. So I'm always looking for new challenges." − Jewel

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

MY MOTHER SHED HER PROTECTIVE LOVE DOWN AROUND ME AND WITHOUT KNOWING WHY PEOPLE SENSED THAT I HAD VALUE. − MAYA ANGELOU

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT MIGHT A PERSON CALL A PH.D. BESTOWED AFTER A BACHELOR'S AND A MASTER'S? THE THIRD DEGREE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

PEACH MANGO ORANGE APRICOT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

GEESE EXCEEDED, DEGREE, EGYPT, TYPES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

DAMES SANDERS QUIETER TOLLBOOTH ROMO DIGNITARIES FLAWLESSLY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Tweed Heads to Cape Howe

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 06/02/2023 - USA TODAY