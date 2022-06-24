Puzzle solutions for Friday, June 24, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: AWAKE BIRCH CATNIP SWANKY
Answer: After seeing the damage to the car, there would be a lot to – "WRECK-IN" WITH
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Lawsuit : A machine which you go into as a pig and come out as a sausage." – Ambrose Bierce
Cryptoquote
THE AVERAGE DOG IS A NICER PERSON THAN THE AVERAGE PERSON. – ANDY ROONEY
Cryptoquip
POPULAR ANIMATOR WHO HAPPENED TO BE CRAZY ABOUT TRIPLE-TIME BALLROOM DANCES: WALTZ DISNEY
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
GOURMET GONDOLA GORILLA GOODBYE
Lexigo
OREOS, SORROW, WORKS, STRESS, SEVERE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BULB
PREFERENCE
MANAGER
SIGNIFIED
PUPPETS
BAZAAR
NIGHTMARES
Find the Words
Sunshine and waves
Kubok
