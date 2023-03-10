Puzzle solutions for Friday, March 10, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WHOSE DRESS APPEAR EXCUSE
Answer: She got an advance on her credit card at the ATM because she was – PRESSED FOR CASH
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“He was funny, provocative and electric with talent. His contribution to music will never be forgotten.” – Tom Petty’s estate on David Crosby
Cryptoquote
THERE’S NOTHING MORE EMBARRASSING THAN TO HAVE EARNED THE DISFAVOR OF A PERCEPTIVE ANIMAL. – MICHAEL CHABON
Cryptoquip
POPULAR BUNNY OF CHILDREN’S STORIES WHO COULD EASILY WIN ANY SNOWBALL FIGHT: PELTER RABBIT.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BED SOFA CHAIR ARMOIRE
Lexigo
MAGMA, AMAZON, NORMAL, LAMPS, SOLOMON
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DENIM
CARACAS
PANTED
GOOFIEST
SKINFLINT
CORDUROY
EXPRESSED
Find the Words
Perennial favourites
Kubok
