Puzzle solutions for Friday, March 17, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ELDER SNORT ENGAGE HAGGLE

Answer: Even during a drought, the golf course’s sprinkler system could keep the – GREENS GREEN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“Poets are the sense, philosophers the intelligence of humanity.” / “Words are the clothes thoughts wear.” – Samuel Beckett

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

MAY YOUR POCKETS BE HEAVY AND YOUR HEART BE LIGHT. MAY GOOD LUCK PURSUE YOU EACH MORNING AND NIGHT. – IRISH BLESSING

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF ACTOR OMAR HAD PLAYED COUNTY LAWMEN IN A BUNCH OF FILMS, THOSE WOULD BE SHARIF’S SHERIFFS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

OSLO ROME RIGA CAIRO PARIS SOFIA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

NOUNS, SIGNING, GNOME, EGGNOG, GUIDED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

DOMES CRUDDY ICKIEST BOWLS ABRASIONS TAJIKISTAN PHYSICIST

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Unconditional love

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 03/17/2023 - USA TODAY