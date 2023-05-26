Puzzle solutions for Friday, May 26, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: RERUN AMUSE USEFUL LICHEN

Answer: The men who volunteered to reenact medieval warfare on horseback were − FREELANCERS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"We were put here to do the best we can, and we should take our energy and improve our state of being." − Lenny Kravitz

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

OPEN YOUR EYES, LOOK WITHIN. ARE YOU SATISFIED WITH THE LIFE YOU'RE LIVING? − BOB MARLEY

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF YOU ARE USING A SALVE DERIVED FROM A RAINFOREST PLANT, YOU'RE APPLYING A TROPICAL OINTMENT.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LEGAL LABEL LIBEL LAPEL LEVEL LOYAL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

IDIOM, MIMIC, COMPROMISE, ESTATES, SENIORS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ORGANICALLY COLLAGE SHORE SHACKET BENCHWARMER BRAZIL PAST

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Built for comfort not speed

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

