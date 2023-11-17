Puzzle solutions for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles:
JUICE ELDER DRIVER BASKET
Answer: The retail store employee's on-the-job headaches were often − "JERK" RELATED
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"People have to start talking to know more about other cultures and to understand each other." − Martin Scorsese
Cryptoquote
I GO TO NATURE TO BE SOOTHED AND HEALED, AND TO HAVE MY SENSES PUT IN ORDER. − JOHN BURROUGHS
Cryptoquip
AFTER THE SONGWRITE WAS ACCUSED OF STEALING SOMEONE'S MELODY, SHE PROMPTLY CHANGED HER TUNE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TUNE NOTE CORD MELODY HARMONY
Lexigo
ASSESS, SAUSAGE, EASEL, LASAGNA, AROUSE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
INDUBITABLE
DISFIGURE
BLOWOUT
DILAPIDATED
EXPLORE
JOVOVICH
COWBELL
Find the Words
Birdied on the ninth
Kubok
