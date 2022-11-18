Puzzle solutions for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: DOUSE DITTO FUMBLE HUNGRY

Answer: Miles' dreams of being a pilot are over since he'll soon be – GROUNDED FOR LIFE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Authenticity is the daily practice of letting go of who we think we're supposed to be and embracing who we are." – Brene Brown

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IF YOU WANT YOUR CHILDREN TO BE INTELLIGENT, READ THEM FAIRY TALES. IF YOU WANT THEM TO BE MORE INTELLIGENT, READ THEM MORE FAIRY TALES. – ALBERT EINSTEIN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT MIGHT YOU CALL COOKS WHO ARE SKILLED AT MAKING YUMMY DISHES REALLY FAST? CELERITY CHEFS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BEE ANT GNAT MOTH BEETLE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TARTAR, RELATES, SERVE, ETERNAL, LEATHER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

LAGGING SAWED GECKO ETHERIDGE COMMINGLED PELOTON AWKWARDNESS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

