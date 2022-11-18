Puzzle solutions for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DOUSE DITTO FUMBLE HUNGRY
Answer: Miles' dreams of being a pilot are over since he'll soon be – GROUNDED FOR LIFE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Authenticity is the daily practice of letting go of who we think we're supposed to be and embracing who we are." – Brene Brown
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IF YOU WANT YOUR CHILDREN TO BE INTELLIGENT, READ THEM FAIRY TALES. IF YOU WANT THEM TO BE MORE INTELLIGENT, READ THEM MORE FAIRY TALES. – ALBERT EINSTEIN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT MIGHT YOU CALL COOKS WHO ARE SKILLED AT MAKING YUMMY DISHES REALLY FAST? CELERITY CHEFS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BEE ANT GNAT MOTH BEETLE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TARTAR, RELATES, SERVE, ETERNAL, LEATHER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
LAGGING
SAWED
GECKO
ETHERIDGE
COMMINGLED
PELOTON
AWKWARDNESS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Popular at the time
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
