Puzzle solutions for Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WEIGH OPERA HICCUP LEVITY
Answer: For Tom Clancy, giving up selling insurance to become an author was the - "WRITE" CHOICE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"There's something about the sound of a train that's very romantic and nostalgic and hopeful." - Paul Simon
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
NO MATTER WHAT, NOBODY CAN TAKE AWAY THE DANCES YOU'VE ALREADY HAD. − GABRIEL GARCIA MARQUEZ
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
LARGE MASS IN OUTER SPACE FORMED FROM THINGS SUCH AS POTATOES, PASTA, AND RICE: CARB NEBULA.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HUSH HASH HIGH HATCH HUNCH HAUNCH HURRAH
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ICICLE, ENRICH, HAZEL, LINING, GENERIC
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PRINCESSES
BITCOIN
CROWN
WHALE
UNTUNED
TARA
CACKLE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Not an every day option
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
