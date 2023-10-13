Puzzle solutions for Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WEIGH OPERA HICCUP LEVITY

Answer: For Tom Clancy, giving up selling insurance to become an author was the - "WRITE" CHOICE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"There's something about the sound of a train that's very romantic and nostalgic and hopeful." - Paul Simon

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

NO MATTER WHAT, NOBODY CAN TAKE AWAY THE DANCES YOU'VE ALREADY HAD. − GABRIEL GARCIA MARQUEZ

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

LARGE MASS IN OUTER SPACE FORMED FROM THINGS SUCH AS POTATOES, PASTA, AND RICE: CARB NEBULA.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

HUSH HASH HIGH HATCH HUNCH HAUNCH HURRAH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ICICLE, ENRICH, HAZEL, LINING, GENERIC

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PRINCESSES BITCOIN CROWN WHALE UNTUNED TARA CACKLE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Not an every day option

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 10/13/2023 - USA TODAY