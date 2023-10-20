Puzzle solutions for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SLOSH DOGMA DECEIT PLUNGE

Answer: The dog's favorite breakfast consisted of − "POOCHED" EGGS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"We've been given a warning by science and wake-up call by nature; it is up to us now to heed them." - Educator Bill McKibben

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THERE ARE MORE THINGS IN HEAVEN AND EARTH, HORATIO, THAN ARE DREAMT OF IN YOUR PHILOSOPHY. − SHAKESPEARE, "HAMLET"

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

HOW OFTEN WOULD IT BE APPROPRIATE FOR SOMEBODY TO STUDY A TABLE OF ELEMENTS? PERIODICALLY.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LUTE DRUM OBOE FLUTE VIOLIN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

EASES, SAVES, SUNSET, TRUSTED, DEFEAT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

HOAX RESOURCE STUPEFY SANDRA SPRINKLES LOUISIANA SEASON

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

A big undertaking

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

