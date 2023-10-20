Puzzle solutions for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SLOSH DOGMA DECEIT PLUNGE
Answer: The dog's favorite breakfast consisted of − "POOCHED" EGGS
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"We've been given a warning by science and wake-up call by nature; it is up to us now to heed them." - Educator Bill McKibben
Cryptoquote
THERE ARE MORE THINGS IN HEAVEN AND EARTH, HORATIO, THAN ARE DREAMT OF IN YOUR PHILOSOPHY. − SHAKESPEARE, "HAMLET"
Cryptoquip
HOW OFTEN WOULD IT BE APPROPRIATE FOR SOMEBODY TO STUDY A TABLE OF ELEMENTS? PERIODICALLY.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LUTE DRUM OBOE FLUTE VIOLIN
Lexigo
EASES, SAVES, SUNSET, TRUSTED, DEFEAT
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
HOAX
RESOURCE
STUPEFY
SANDRA
SPRINKLES
LOUISIANA
SEASON
Find the Words
A big undertaking
Kubok
