Puzzle solutions for Friday, Sept. 1
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: STUNT BLIMP RELENT DOUBLE
Answer: The fact that the evil witch had begun to recite an incantation − SPELLED TROUBLE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Social media ... it can be the most amazing thing, and it can also be the most negative and detrimental thing." − Zendaya
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
NOBODY IS AS POWERFUL AS WE MAKE THEM OUT TO BE. − ALICE WALKER
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF A SOLID PIECE OF EVIDENCE PROVES THAT OPINIONS ONE HOLDS ARE FALSE, IT BELIES BELIEFS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SUN FOG RAIN COLD WIND CLOUD
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TRUTH, HEROES, SHORTER, RETINA, AGING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SPINNING
CORONATION
GROSSED
CLEANING
RELEVANT
STANCHION
BEANS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Home of the beloved brown snake
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/01/2023 - USA TODAY