Puzzle solutions for Friday, Sept. 1

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: STUNT BLIMP RELENT DOUBLE

Answer: The fact that the evil witch had begun to recite an incantation − SPELLED TROUBLE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Social media ... it can be the most amazing thing, and it can also be the most negative and detrimental thing." − Zendaya

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

NOBODY IS AS POWERFUL AS WE MAKE THEM OUT TO BE. − ALICE WALKER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF A SOLID PIECE OF EVIDENCE PROVES THAT OPINIONS ONE HOLDS ARE FALSE, IT BELIES BELIEFS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SUN FOG RAIN COLD WIND CLOUD

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TRUTH, HEROES, SHORTER, RETINA, AGING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SPINNING CORONATION GROSSED CLEANING RELEVANT STANCHION BEANS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Home of the beloved brown snake

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/01/2023 - USA TODAY