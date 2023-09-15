Puzzle solutions for Friday, Sept. 15
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GUEST EXUDE ONLINE DIGEST
Answer: After getting into an argument, the terrestrial gastropod mollusks − SLUGGED IT OUT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher−
"We should not permit prayer to be taken out of the schools; that's the only way most of us got through." − Sam Levenson
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
KEEP YOUR FEET ON THE GROUND AND KEEP REACHING FOR THE STARS. − CASEY KASEM
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
I NEED TO STOP COLLECTING TONS OF FRISBEES AND RECORD ALBUMS. I'M RUNNING OUT OF DISC SPACE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TWO TEN FOUR EIGHT TWENTY EIGHTY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
CLICK, KENNEL, LICENCE, ELECTS, SINISTER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TRENDSETTER
BOBTAIL
PILING
PRESENTABLE
FANCIFY
CAROMS
TORY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Historic paddlesteamers
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
