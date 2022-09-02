Puzzle solutions for Friday, Sept. 2
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DEITY BANJO RARITY STRESS
Answer: The wren that owned the huge manor in South Carolina liked being the – "ESTATE" BIRD
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Life is tough; and if you have the ability to laugh at it, you have the ability to enjoy it." – Salma Hayek
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
AGE IS SOMETHING THAT DOESN'T MATTER UNLESS YOU ARE A CHEESE. – LUIS BUNUEL
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHY DO WEIGHTLIFTERS CAUSE STANDARDS TO BE HIGHER? BECAUSE THEY'RE CONSTANTLY RAISING THE BAR.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BIG HUGE VAST GIANT GIGANTIC
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
COCOA, AORTA, ACTORS, SARCASM, MERCEDES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
GRAPPLE
DEFT
WALT
CACTI
CAMOUFLAGE
SPIRO
ASSUMPTION
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Mid-winter magic
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/02/2022 - USA TODAY