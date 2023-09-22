Puzzle solutions for Friday, Sept. 22
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GAMUT SENSE SOCIAL BANNER
Answer: Noah Webster took the selling of his dictionaries very seriously and – MEANT BUSINESS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“All art forms fascinate me – art is the way human beings express what we can’t say in words.” – Andrea Bocelli
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
FAITH IS THE BIRD THAT FEELS THE LIGHT WHEN THE DAWN IS STILL DARK. – RABINDRANATH TAGORE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN PREP SCHOOL STUDENTS ARE UNDER GUARDIANS’ CARE, WHAT MIGHT YOU CALL THEM? ACADEMY WARDS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
NIXON GRANT PIERCE HARDING
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
NONSENSE, ENSURES, SURELY, YELLOW, WEREWOLF
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
STETHOSCOPE
VOLCANOES
MOTOR
VENTRICLES
SELTZER
ASHLEY
MILE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Someone blinked
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/22/2023 - USA TODAY