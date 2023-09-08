Puzzle solutions for Friday, Sept. 8

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SKULL ANNOY NOTARY PLAQUE

Answer: After not being called safe running to first, the player was − OUTSPOKEN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"When you're just an actor, maybe not the top-of-the-list guys, you get constant rejection, and it's fun." − David Arquette

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THERE IS A TIME FOR MAKING SPEECHES, AND A TIME FOR GOING TO BED. − HOMER, "ODYSSEY"

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT COULD ONE CALL GHOSTS WANDERING AROUND SEARCHING FOR FOOD IN THE WILD? HAUNTER-GATHERERS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BOISE DOVER SALEM PIERRE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

AIDED, DIALS, SHADE, EDITORIAL, LATTER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PAST BADGER BALLOONING OCULUS SEABISCUIT DEGREES BARREL

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Got all the skills

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/08/2023 - USA TODAY