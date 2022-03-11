Puzzle solutions for March 11, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
LA Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GOING THYME INDIGO TODDLE
Answer: The beagle who escaped to the neighbor's pool thought – HOT DIGGITY DOG
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The world is changing very fast. Big will not beat small anymore. It will be the fast beating the slow." – Rupert Murdoch
Cryptoquote
I LOVE DEADLINES. I LIKE THE WHOOSHING SOUND THEY MAKE AS THEY FLY BY. – DOUGLAS ADAMS
Cryptoquip
THAT EXPERT CARTOONIST CAN DRAW A POPULAR ANIMATED DEER WITH EITHER HAND. HE'S BAMBI-DEXTROUS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ANT BEE WASP MOTH FLEA
Lexigo
LENSES, SHELF, FALLEN, NEBULA, APOLLO
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. SAGE
2. PROVOKES
3. RUBBLES
4. HALIFAX
5. SLUMPING
6. BAMBINO
7. HATCHECK
Find the Words
Diverse and fragile ecology
Kubok
