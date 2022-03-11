Puzzle solutions for March 11, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

LA Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GOING THYME INDIGO TODDLE

Answer: The beagle who escaped to the neighbor's pool thought – HOT DIGGITY DOG

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"The world is changing very fast. Big will not beat small anymore. It will be the fast beating the slow." – Rupert Murdoch

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I LOVE DEADLINES. I LIKE THE WHOOSHING SOUND THEY MAKE AS THEY FLY BY. – DOUGLAS ADAMS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

THAT EXPERT CARTOONIST CAN DRAW A POPULAR ANIMATED DEER WITH EITHER HAND. HE'S BAMBI-DEXTROUS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ANT BEE WASP MOTH FLEA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

LENSES, SHELF, FALLEN, NEBULA, APOLLO

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. SAGE

2. PROVOKES

3. RUBBLES

4. HALIFAX

5. SLUMPING

6. BAMBINO

7. HATCHECK

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Diverse and fragile ecology

(Distributed by Creator's Syndicate)

Kubok

