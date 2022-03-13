Puzzle solutions for March 13, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

–

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

RESUME COUSIN FORAGE

ABRUPT MYSELF WILLOW

To create scripts for westerns like "Rio Bravo" and "True Grit" they had to – "WRITE" EM COWBOY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOQUIP

IF WE COULD MAKE CLOTHING FABRIC INFUSED WITH SERPENTS' POISONOUS SECRETIONS, IT MIGHT BE CALLED SNAKE DENIM.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CAMEL LEMUR TIGER OTTER MOUSE MOOSE ZEBRA HORSE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

METER, REMOTE, ENTERED, DECENT, TEMPTATION

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

–

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. PEWTER

2. SILVER

3. PLATINUM

4. CHARCOAL

5. GUNMETAL

6. NICKEL

7. SLATE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

My secret location

(Distributed by Creator's Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today