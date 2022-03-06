Puzzle solutions for March 6, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday LA Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: MOTIVE SCULPT ACCRUE FUSION ICONIC MODULE
Answer: "RIDE" AMOUNT OF TIIME
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MAINE IOWA HAWAII NEVADA ALASKA MONTANA DELAWARE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
LINEN, NEVER, REVEREND, DISTRUSTS, STUTTER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. DISAPPEAR
2. FLEETING
3. SUPERIORITY
4. MOTIVATE
5. PROCESSIONS
6. ATTENTIVE
7. VALET
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
High rollers big stakes
(Distributed by Creator's Syndicate)
Kubok
