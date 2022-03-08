Puzzle solutions for March 8, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

–

LA Times crossword

Today’s crossword

–

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FLUID BATTY SAVORY NARROW

Answer: Navigating the passage between Spain and Morocco proved to be – "STRAIT"-FORWARD

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Louie Anderson was a beautiful, loving soul who lived to make us all laugh and the world much brighter." – BYRON ALLEN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

AS FAR AS I'M CONCERNED, "WHOM" IS A WORD THAT WAS INVENTED TO MAKE EVERYONE SOUND LIKE A BUTLER. – CALVIN TRILLIN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF SOMEBODY IS LEARNING MANY FACTS ABOUT A NORTH CAROLINA CITY, IS HE STUDYING DURHAM-ATOLOGY

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

MALI CHAD TOGO GHANA ANGOLA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SEVEN NESTED DESIST TESTING GEYSER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

–

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. BRAVELY

2. SILVERSTEIN

3. ACCELERATE

4. SALLY

5. DISCONNECT

6. CLOBBERED

7. SLEUTHS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Trends come and go

(Distributed by Creator's Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today