Puzzle solutions for March 9, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
LA Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GAUGE HATCH MYSTIC FORBID
Answer: No one told them what to purchase. After some research, they were there – "BUY" CHOICE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"When Meat Loaf died Louie Anderson was like, 'What's the point of living?' I loved them both." – Comedian Jeff Ross
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IF IT WEREN'T FOR THE COFFEE, I'D HAVE NO IDENTIFIABLE PERSONALITY WHATSOEVER – DAVID LETTERMAN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT LUXURY CAR MODELS DO YOU ASSUME WOULD BE LOVED BY TAXI DRIVERS EVERYWHERE? CABBIE-LACS
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CHEF PILOT TAILOR TEACHER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
DETEST, THESE, EXUDES, STEADY, YOUNG
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. POWERBROKER
2. FREELY
3. GRADUATING
4. GRUBBY
5. SCREAMS
6. PREMOISTEN
7. SCOTTISH
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Council approval
(Distributed by Creator's Syndicate)
Kubok
