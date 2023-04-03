Puzzle solutions for Monday, April 3, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: TOOTH FENCE RIDDLE MATURE
Answer: She was very busy and would look for her missing wristwatch when she – FOUND THE TIME
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Acting is the expression of a neurotic impulse. It’s a bum’s life. Quitting acting, that’s the sign of maturity.” – Marlon Brando
Cryptoquote
ONE DAY THE LITTLE RABBIT HEARD THE BOY TELL HIS NANNY THAT HE WAS REAL. HE WAS OVERCOME BY LOVE IN HIS HEART. – “THE VELVETEEN RABBIT”
Cryptoquip
SHOES THAT THE WAITERS SHOULD ALWAYS WEAR AT A CERTAIN CHAIN RESTAURANT: DENNY’S TENNIES.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BEE ANT FLEA BEETLE CRICKET
Lexigo
ADIDAS, SAFER, RELEASE, EDDIE, EATERY
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
OREOS
SUNSHINE
CONSUMES
LAUNDRY
PAPERBACK
CIRCULAR
DENTAL
Find the Words
Three legged race win
Kubok
