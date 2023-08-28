Puzzle solutions for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: QUACK GULCH HICCUP PIGEON
Answer: He gave up boxing and got a job where he needed to – PUNCH A CLOCK
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Contentment is a creativity killer, but don’t worry – I’m very capable of making myself discontented.” – Singer Florence Welch
Cryptoquote
LIVE IN THE SUNSHINE. SWIM IN THE SEA. DRINK IN THE WILD AIR. – RALPH WALDO EMERSON
Cryptoquip
WHEN SOMEONE STOLE ALL OF THE FRENCH PAINTER’S BRIMLESS FELT CAPS, HE WAS BEREFT OF BERETS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
GRIN SMILE SMIRK FROWN SCOWL GRIMACE
Lexigo
TEASE, ETHEREAL, LASER, REASONS, SNOBBISH
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
COUNTING
LARRY
NUANCES
WHEAT
CATNAPS
SHARPIES
CANNES
Find the Words
Plenty to see and do
Kubok
