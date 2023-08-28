Puzzle solutions for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: QUACK GULCH HICCUP PIGEON

Answer: He gave up boxing and got a job where he needed to – PUNCH A CLOCK

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“Contentment is a creativity killer, but don’t worry – I’m very capable of making myself discontented.” – Singer Florence Welch

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

LIVE IN THE SUNSHINE. SWIM IN THE SEA. DRINK IN THE WILD AIR. – RALPH WALDO EMERSON

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN SOMEONE STOLE ALL OF THE FRENCH PAINTER’S BRIMLESS FELT CAPS, HE WAS BEREFT OF BERETS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

GRIN SMILE SMIRK FROWN SCOWL GRIMACE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TEASE, ETHEREAL, LASER, REASONS, SNOBBISH

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

COUNTING LARRY NUANCES WHEAT CATNAPS SHARPIES CANNES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Plenty to see and do

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

