Puzzle solutions for Monday, Aug. 7, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: RERUN YIELD COFFEE FORBID
Answer: When the buck spotted the hunter, he ran — FOR “DEER” LIFE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Anxiety is part of creativity...the need to be rid of something or to get in touch with something within." −David Duchovny
Cryptoquote
SUMMER AFTERNOON − TO ME, THOSE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THE TWO MOST BEAUTFIUL WORDS IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE. −HENRY JAMES
Cryptoquip
IF YOU WERE TO WATCH EVERY VAMPIRE FILM EVER PRODUCED, WOULD YOU HAVE A PERFECT DRAC RECORD?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
IRON NEON NICKEL SILVER IODINE
Lexigo
ATARI, ISRAEL, LEAKED, DETECT, TEARJERKER
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SEARCHING
TRADITIONS
SHADOWING
FRANCE
FORECASTING
DIVOT
RADIO
Find the Words
It's the best way to get around
Kubok
