Puzzle solutions for Monday, Dec. 18, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WIPER BLUFF SETTLE VACANT
Answer: She didn’t want him to wear his old formal outfit because she didn’t think it was — SUITABLE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I'm on fire when I'm singing...and every syllable of it is meant. It's a very special thing." −Sinead O'Connor
Cryptoquote
YOU CAN GET EXCITED ABOUT THE FUTURE. THE PAST WON'T MIND. −HILLARY DEPIANO
Cryptoquip
THE BOSSY PATIENT WITH SEVERE PAIN WENT UP TO HIS DOCTOR AND CRIED, "YOU BETTER RELIEVE IT!"
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SEA BAY COVE POND OCEAN
Lexigo
TASTE, EINSTEIN, NIHILISTS, STATUS, SUTURES
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
QUESTIONING
MEXICAN
REPAIR
RADISH
VACATIONING
NOTEBOOK
COLORADO
Find the Words
Performing takes a lot of courage
Kubok
