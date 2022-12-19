Puzzle solutions for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: LIMIT HOUSE WINNER TATTOO
Answer: When they arrived at the first green, the golfers saw that gophers had made it – HOLE IN ONE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The proper response, as Hanukkah teaches, is not to curse the darkness but to light a candle." – Irving Greenberg
Cryptoquote
LOVE DOES NOT CONSIST IN GAZING AT EACH OTHER, BUT IN LOOKING OUTWARD TOGETHER IN THE SAME DIRECTION. – ANTOINE DE SAINT-EXUPERY
Cryptoquip
LUDICROUS COMEDIES DEALING WITH TWO MAIN INFLUENCES AT VARIANCE: THE FARCES OF GOOD AND EVIL.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LATIN KOREAN GERMAN ITALIAN
Lexigo
DELUDE, ELDERS, SLENDER, RELENT, TRUSTS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ANCHORAGE
FLUNKED
BUNKER
AFFLICTED
MOTIVES
LOUDER
ROBE
Find the Words
Fun in
Kubok
