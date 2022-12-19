Puzzle solutions for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: LIMIT HOUSE WINNER TATTOO

Answer: When they arrived at the first green, the golfers saw that gophers had made it – HOLE IN ONE

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"The proper response, as Hanukkah teaches, is not to curse the darkness but to light a candle." – Irving Greenberg

Cryptoquote

LOVE DOES NOT CONSIST IN GAZING AT EACH OTHER, BUT IN LOOKING OUTWARD TOGETHER IN THE SAME DIRECTION. – ANTOINE DE SAINT-EXUPERY

Cryptoquip

LUDICROUS COMEDIES DEALING WITH TWO MAIN INFLUENCES AT VARIANCE: THE FARCES OF GOOD AND EVIL.

LATIN KOREAN GERMAN ITALIAN

DELUDE, ELDERS, SLENDER, RELENT, TRUSTS

7 Little Words

ANCHORAGE FLUNKED BUNKER AFFLICTED MOTIVES LOUDER ROBE

