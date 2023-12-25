Puzzle solutions for Monday, Dec. 25, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: VALID GLAZE LONGER HUDDLE
Answer: When the Christmas tree was lit with thousands of lights, people were in a – “HOLI-DAZE”
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“I wish we could put up some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month.” – Harlan Miller
Cryptoquote
CHRISTMAS WILL ALWAYS BE AS LONG AS WE STAND HEART TO HEART AND HAND IN HAND. – DR. SEUSS
Cryptoquip
WHAT GREETING MIGHT SHEEP DWELLING IN SPAIN GIVE EACH OTHER FOR CHRISTMAS? “FLEECE NAVIDAD!”
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CHAD MALI CUBA PERU FIJI
Lexigo
NEWER, REVERENT, TONES, SENATE, EXTREME
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
WIDE
CONGRESS
RUNNERS
STICKS
SINGLES
BRANCHES
COUCHES
Find the Words
Participate for fun
Kubok
