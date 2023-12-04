Puzzle solutions for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: STOOD WEAVE GOTTEN HELMET
Answer: When it came to completely paying off her mortgage, she was able to — HOLD HER OWN
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I think you actually have to have all of your dreams come true to realize they are the wrong dreams." −Matthew Perry
Cryptoquote
IN SEED TIME LEARN, IN HARVEST TEACH, IN WINTER ENJOY. −WILLIAM BLAKE
Cryptoquip
"PETER PAN" VILLAIN FAMOUS FOR SMOKING TOBACCO VIA A BENDABLE LONG-TUBE PIPE: CAPTAIN HOOKAH.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CHEF PILOT ACTOR TAILOR TEACHER
Lexigo
POTATO, OUTPUT, TOPIC, CIVIL, LIVING
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BRAVEST
COUSINS
EMOTIONS
POLLUTION
WHITEN
THWARTING
CURTAIN
Find the Words
Important landmark
Kubok
