Puzzle solutions for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: STOOD WEAVE GOTTEN HELMET

Answer: When it came to completely paying off her mortgage, she was able to — HOLD HER OWN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I think you actually have to have all of your dreams come true to realize they are the wrong dreams." −Matthew Perry

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IN SEED TIME LEARN, IN HARVEST TEACH, IN WINTER ENJOY. −WILLIAM BLAKE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

"PETER PAN" VILLAIN FAMOUS FOR SMOKING TOBACCO VIA A BENDABLE LONG-TUBE PIPE: CAPTAIN HOOKAH.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CHEF PILOT ACTOR TAILOR TEACHER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

POTATO, OUTPUT, TOPIC, CIVIL, LIVING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

BRAVEST COUSINS EMOTIONS POLLUTION WHITEN THWARTING CURTAIN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Important landmark

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

