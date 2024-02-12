Puzzle solutions for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

-

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

-

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GROOM BRING ODDEST HUMBLE

Answer: The letter “G” didn’t have time to chat because it was finishing — SOMETHING

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I'm so glad I'm not 20 years old anymore ... I don't cause destruction for myself and others everywhere I go." −Christina Ricci

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

HAVE ENOUGH COURAGE TO TRUST LOVE ONE MORE TIME AND ALWAYS ONE MORE TIME. −MAYA ANGELOU

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF I ASSEMBLE A BELT OUT OF A BUNCH OF STRUNG-TOGETHER WATCHES, WILL THAT BE A WAIST OF TIME?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

KNEE ELBOW ANKLE WRIST KNUCKLE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ONIONS, STRIKING, GROIN, NOSES, SORBET

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

-

7 Little Words

JUMPS CONSPIRE SMILES PADS SPORTS SHEEPDOG CARPET

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

We're spoilt for choice

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

-

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 02/12/2024 - USA TODAY