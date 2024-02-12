Puzzle solutions for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GROOM BRING ODDEST HUMBLE
Answer: The letter “G” didn’t have time to chat because it was finishing — SOMETHING
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I'm so glad I'm not 20 years old anymore ... I don't cause destruction for myself and others everywhere I go." −Christina Ricci
Cryptoquote
HAVE ENOUGH COURAGE TO TRUST LOVE ONE MORE TIME AND ALWAYS ONE MORE TIME. −MAYA ANGELOU
Cryptoquip
IF I ASSEMBLE A BELT OUT OF A BUNCH OF STRUNG-TOGETHER WATCHES, WILL THAT BE A WAIST OF TIME?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
KNEE ELBOW ANKLE WRIST KNUCKLE
Lexigo
ONIONS, STRIKING, GROIN, NOSES, SORBET
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
JUMPS
CONSPIRE
SMILES
PADS
SPORTS
SHEEPDOG
CARPET
Find the Words
We're spoilt for choice
Kubok
