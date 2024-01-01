Puzzle solutions for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SNARL EXPEL BALLET BAMBOO
Answer: When asked how the rookie boxer had been able to knock him out, he said — BEATS ME
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"In order to be the thing you want to be, you have to work like a dog at the thing you love." −Frank Langella
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
TAKE A LEAP OF FAITH AND BEGIN THIS WONDROUS NEW YEAR BY BELIEVING. −SARAH BAN BREATHNACH
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF SOMEONE TRIED TO RUDELY CUT IN WHILE I WAS SLOW-DANCING, I'D SHOUT "GET OUT OF MY SWAY!"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EON ERA DAY YEAR MONTH DECADE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
CHECK, KNEES, SEEKER, RECEDE, ECHOES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SAVING
LOADS
SPYING
ACCORD
MICROPHONE
BORDERS
GOLDILOCKS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Northern Territory road trains
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/01/2024 - USA TODAY