Puzzle solutions for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

-

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

-

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SNARL EXPEL BALLET BAMBOO

Answer: When asked how the rookie boxer had been able to knock him out, he said — BEATS ME

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"In order to be the thing you want to be, you have to work like a dog at the thing you love." −Frank Langella

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

TAKE A LEAP OF FAITH AND BEGIN THIS WONDROUS NEW YEAR BY BELIEVING. −SARAH BAN BREATHNACH

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF SOMEONE TRIED TO RUDELY CUT IN WHILE I WAS SLOW-DANCING, I'D SHOUT "GET OUT OF MY SWAY!"

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

EON ERA DAY YEAR MONTH DECADE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

CHECK, KNEES, SEEKER, RECEDE, ECHOES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

-

7 Little Words

SAVING LOADS SPYING ACCORD MICROPHONE BORDERS GOLDILOCKS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Northern Territory road trains

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

-

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/01/2024 - USA TODAY