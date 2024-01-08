Puzzle solutions for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

-

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

-

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: HIKER HOLLY COWARD IMPORT

Answer: Once arm wrestling was invented, it wasn’t long before it — TOOK HOLD

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"To judge a man by his weakest link or deed is like judging the power of the ocean by one wave." −Elvis Presley

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

JANUARY IS HERE, WITH EYES THAT KEENLY GLOW, A FROST-MAILED WARRIOR STRIDING A SHADOWY STEED OF SNOW. −EDGAR FAWCETT

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF AN ARTISTIC FELLOW WERE CREATING SKETCHES OF DRINKING TUBES, HE WOULD BE DRAWING STRAWS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

INCH MILE METER FURLONG

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

LENSES, SOONEST, TABLE, EMBALM, MEMBERS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

-

7 Little Words

UNCOVERED LAUNDERING FLAIR REFUSALS SUPPORTED INTELLIGENT FORTNIGHT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Big showbag haul this year

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

-

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/08/2024 - USA TODAY