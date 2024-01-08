Puzzle solutions for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: HIKER HOLLY COWARD IMPORT
Answer: Once arm wrestling was invented, it wasn’t long before it — TOOK HOLD
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"To judge a man by his weakest link or deed is like judging the power of the ocean by one wave." −Elvis Presley
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
JANUARY IS HERE, WITH EYES THAT KEENLY GLOW, A FROST-MAILED WARRIOR STRIDING A SHADOWY STEED OF SNOW. −EDGAR FAWCETT
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF AN ARTISTIC FELLOW WERE CREATING SKETCHES OF DRINKING TUBES, HE WOULD BE DRAWING STRAWS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
INCH MILE METER FURLONG
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
LENSES, SOONEST, TABLE, EMBALM, MEMBERS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
UNCOVERED
LAUNDERING
FLAIR
REFUSALS
SUPPORTED
INTELLIGENT
FORTNIGHT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Big showbag haul this year
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/08/2024 - USA TODAY