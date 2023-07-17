Puzzle solutions for Monday, July 17, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ISSUE GOUGE WISDOM AUTUMN
Answer: Hitting both good shots and bad shots on the driving range resulted in — MOOD SWINGS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Don't forget that freedom is never something that can be taken for granted." −Angela Merkel
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
ONE TOUCH OF NATURE MAKES THE WHOLE WORLD KIN. −WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF BRITISH PEOPLE SUBMIT RENT MONEY FOR THEIR APARTMENTS, I GUESS THEY'RE PAYING FLAT FEES.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
FIG PEACH APPLE LEMON APRICOT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
AREAS, SAFARI, INCREASE, ERASED, DERAILED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TRICKING
AUDIENCE
FETCHING
HYDRATE
LOOSER
SMILING
PACIFIC
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Holidays are over
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 07/17/2023 - USA TODAY