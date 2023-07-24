Puzzle solutions for Monday, July 24, 2023
Jumbles: FOGGY SHOWN SHIFTY BURGER
Answer: The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory makes it easy for people to — SWING BY
Celebrity Cipher
"Women need to be able to speak out if...something happened in the past that they were not comfortable with." −Elisabeth Moss
Cryptoquote
HOT JULY BRINGS COOLING SHOWERS, APRICOTS AND GILLYFLOWERS. −SARA COLERIDGE
Cryptoquip
IF PEOPLE PERFORM SHORT CHORAL NUMBERS IN A CLUB, MIGHT YOU SAY THEY'RE SINGING GLEE-FULLY?
Boggle
KIA FORD VOLVO TESLA
Lexigo
POPPY, YAHOO, OPINION, NOISES, SPONGE
LEGROOM
PITT
CATHERINE
ARIZONA
STUFFED
PANERA
TOASTINESS
Help where it's needed
