Puzzle solutions for Monday, July 24, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FOGGY SHOWN SHIFTY BURGER

Answer: The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory makes it easy for people to — SWING BY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Women need to be able to speak out if...something happened in the past that they were not comfortable with." −Elisabeth Moss

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

HOT JULY BRINGS COOLING SHOWERS, APRICOTS AND GILLYFLOWERS. −SARA COLERIDGE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF PEOPLE PERFORM SHORT CHORAL NUMBERS IN A CLUB, MIGHT YOU SAY THEY'RE SINGING GLEE-FULLY?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

KIA FORD VOLVO TESLA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

POPPY, YAHOO, OPINION, NOISES, SPONGE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

LEGROOM PITT CATHERINE ARIZONA STUFFED PANERA TOASTINESS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Help where it's needed

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 07/24/2023 - USA TODAY