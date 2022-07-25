Puzzle solutions for Monday, July 25, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ICING FOGGY PERMIT THIRTY
Answer: If they were going to repair the roof before the next storm, they'd need to – GET RIGHT ON IT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Most important thought; if you love someone, tell him or her, for you never know what tomorrow may have in store." – Walton Payton
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
SUMMER HAS FILLED HER VEINS WITH LIGHT AND HER HEART IS WASHED WITH NOON. – C. DAY LEWIS
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
PARCEL OF PROPERTY SPECIALLY ALLOCATED FOR HUMPED ANIMALS TO CONSTRUCT HOMES ON: CAMEL-ALOT.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EYE NOSE HAIR BRAIN MOUTH
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
JUROR, RUMORS, STORM, MURDER, REFERENCE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MISFILED
TESTIMONIAL
SWITCHES
REMODELS
DECREE
SKELETON
TAILCOAT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Great in every season
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today