Puzzle solutions for Monday, July 25, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

-

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ICING FOGGY PERMIT THIRTY

Answer: If they were going to repair the roof before the next storm, they'd need to – GET RIGHT ON IT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Most important thought; if you love someone, tell him or her, for you never know what tomorrow may have in store." – Walton Payton

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

SUMMER HAS FILLED HER VEINS WITH LIGHT AND HER HEART IS WASHED WITH NOON. – C. DAY LEWIS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

PARCEL OF PROPERTY SPECIALLY ALLOCATED FOR HUMPED ANIMALS TO CONSTRUCT HOMES ON: CAMEL-ALOT.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

EYE NOSE HAIR BRAIN MOUTH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

JUROR, RUMORS, STORM, MURDER, REFERENCE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

MISFILED TESTIMONIAL SWITCHES REMODELS DECREE SKELETON TAILCOAT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Great in every season

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today