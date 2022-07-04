Puzzle solutions for Monday, July 4, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

JUMBLE

Jumbles: KIOSK CLONE MODEST GYRATE

Answer: The number of people buying fireworks for 4th of July celebrations was – SKYROCKETING

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Those who won our independence believed liberty to be the secret of happiness." – Louis D. Brandeis

Cryptoquote

LIBERTY, WHEN IT BEGINS TO TAKE ROOT, IS A PLANT OF RAPID GROWTH. – GEORGE WASHINGTON

Cryptoquip

WHEN THAT BUNCH OF MONASTERY MEN CELEBRATE THE FOURTH, THEY LIKE TO SHOOT OFF FRIAR-WORKS.

OTHER PUZZLES

LEAD GOLD IRON ZINC SILVER

TASTY, YEARN, NEWER, RATED, DECADENCE

DRESSES BABYSITTER HANKERED INNINGS BREAKABLE ELEMENT FORTIFIED

Great skiing near Queenstown

