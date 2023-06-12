Puzzle solutions for Monday, June 12, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GRAPH HONOR TURKEY DIVIDE
Answer: The circles had just gotten back from vacation and were exhausted from their — ROUND TRIP
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"You have to eat, sleep, and breathe your passion, and fight for perfection every step of the way." −Dancer Abby Lee Miller
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IN THE SPRING, AT THE END OF THE DAY, YOU SHOULD SMELL LIKE DIRT. −MARGARET ATWOOD
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF ACTRESSES STONE AND WATSON WERE STARS OF SOAP OPERAS, SHOULD YOU CALL THEM DAYTIME EMMAS?
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TIGER HORSE SLOTH SHREW OTTER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
LADLE, EMERALD, DEALERS, STATE, EDIBLE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
QUESTIONING
FLIPPED
MISTAKEN
ASIANS
ELIZABETH
RELATIONS
UNFAMILIAR
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
The mighty Murray River
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
