Puzzle solutions for Monday, June 26, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: YIELD FRONT SPEEDY SAILOR

Answer: The termite and the cockroach became best buddies, which made them — “PEST” FRIENDS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"If you want to be happy in life, consider yourself a student. Every day of your life, think: How can I improve?"−Nick Offerman

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IT WAS JUNE, AND THE WORLD SMELLED OF ROSES. THE SUNSHINE WAS LIKE POWDERED GOLD OVER THE GRASSY HILLSIDE. −MAUD HART LOVELACE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN THAT GUY WHO PLAYED FOOTBALL LEFT NEW ENGLAND'S TEAM, HE HAD TO PUT THE PATS BEHIND HIM.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

OUT BAT HIT FOUL FIELD PITCH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

CANAL, LINEN, NUANCES, SAUNA, ABSENT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SLUGGISH RESTING FLOSSES OSCARS STANDS QUIZZING POSTS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Too many gutter balls

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

