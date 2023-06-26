Puzzle solutions for Monday, June 26, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: YIELD FRONT SPEEDY SAILOR
Answer: The termite and the cockroach became best buddies, which made them — “PEST” FRIENDS
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"If you want to be happy in life, consider yourself a student. Every day of your life, think: How can I improve?"−Nick Offerman
Cryptoquote
IT WAS JUNE, AND THE WORLD SMELLED OF ROSES. THE SUNSHINE WAS LIKE POWDERED GOLD OVER THE GRASSY HILLSIDE. −MAUD HART LOVELACE
Cryptoquip
WHEN THAT GUY WHO PLAYED FOOTBALL LEFT NEW ENGLAND'S TEAM, HE HAD TO PUT THE PATS BEHIND HIM.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
OUT BAT HIT FOUL FIELD PITCH
Lexigo
CANAL, LINEN, NUANCES, SAUNA, ABSENT
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SLUGGISH
RESTING
FLOSSES
OSCARS
STANDS
QUIZZING
POSTS
Find the Words
Too many gutter balls
Kubok
